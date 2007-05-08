Apple LED Backlighting in Notebooks By End of '07?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

steve-jobs-hippie2.jpgNow that Apple's gone and promised to place LED backlighting into their LCDs this year, the only thing for you to do is time your purchase of a new laptop so you can get in on the fun. Digitimesâ€”a pretty hit or miss sourceâ€”is claiming that Apple will place LEDs into both the 13.3 and 15.4-inch laptops by the end of '07.

Digitime's sources from Taiwan say that two companies, AU Optronics and Chi Mei Optoelectronics, are both having samples certified by Apple and will start shipments in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of '07. So, it looks like the time frame for laptop upgrades seem to be the end of this year. â€“ Jason Chen

New Apple LED-based notebooks to adopt panels and BLUs from Taiwan, say sources
[Digitimes via Apple Insider]

