Apple Launches iTunes 7.2 and iTunes Plus

Just a quick note for those of you who are looking forward to the EMI DRM-Free iTunes tracks rumored to be launching this week. Apple's just updated iTunes to version 7.2, and added iTunes Plus support. iTunes Plus is the new higher quality, DRM-free music store that sells at $1.29 per track we've been talking about since April.

Although there aren't any DRM-free songs on there now at midnight, Apple will probably make an official announcement in the morning and release the tracks then. One good note from the help file shows that if you've already purchased songs from the iTunes store, you can upgrade those to the respective DRM-free version as well. Stay tuned later today for more info.

Apple Releases iTunes 7.2, Launches iTunes Plus (DRM Free) [MacRumors]