Apple Dumping its 17-inch iMac for Beefier 20 and 24 inchers

The folks at Apple Insider are reporting that Apple will soon ditch its baby iMac (17-inch model) to make room for new 20- and 24-inch systems. Like the MacBooks, the speed bumps on the iMacs are expected to be modest. The new models (which are rumored to arrive at the end of June) will also be accompanied by a new line of 24-inch Cinema Displays. Personally I think it's about time they ditch the 17-inch. People want wider and bigger, and even though the 17-inch is an entry-level machine, it'd be nice to see Apple make 20-inches a standard (without jacking up the price too much).

