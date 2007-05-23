Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Apple Dumping its 17-inch iMac for Beefier 20 and 24 inchers

24in_imac_family.jpg The folks at Apple Insider are reporting that Apple will soon ditch its baby iMac (17-inch model) to make room for new 20- and 24-inch systems. Like the MacBooks, the speed bumps on the iMacs are expected to be modest. The new models (which are rumored to arrive at the end of June) will also be accompanied by a new line of 24-inch Cinema Displays. Personally I think it's about time they ditch the 17-inch. People want wider and bigger, and even though the 17-inch is an entry-level machine, it'd be nice to see Apple make 20-inches a standard (without jacking up the price too much). â€“ Louis Ramirez

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

