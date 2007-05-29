Apple Blocks MySpace From All Their Stores

Apple is sick and tired of people coming into their stores and hogging their computers for hours at a time while they waste time on MySpace. Apparently people have taken to coming in, taking pictures of themselves with PhotoBooth (the filters are so funny!!!), and uploading them to their profiles. In response, MySpace is now blocked in all Apple stores.

Good riddance, I say. I'm sure the types of people who would dick around on MySpace for two hours in a store aren't the types of people who would actually, you know, buy anything, and Apple has no responsibility to provide free Web access to the general mouth-breathing population. Just don't block Gmail, OK guys? I'll be quick, I promise.

Think Secret [via Crave]