Another Sony Ericsson Slider on the Way?

What this? Another Sony Ericsson cellphone on the way? Here's a group of pics that popped up in Eastern Europe today, depicting a sleek slider that looks a bit like the S500 the company announced 10 days ago. The price on this baby is said to be in the range of $550.

It appears to be a bit wider in stature than the S500, and its speculative spec list tells us it's thinner than the 14mm S500, listing its thickness at 12.5mm, but like the S500, it has a 2-megapixel camera. That's a 2.4-inch 320x240 screen you see there, and it's also packing UMTS/HSDPA connectivity. Expect to hear more about this phone in the days to come.

