The best-in-show winner of the Grand Clio (Clios are like the Oscars for advertising) went to this ad for the Aqualtis washer. While it's clever—and definitely better than Sony's PS3 spots—I'm not sure it's better than their paintball Bravia ads, which also got a nod. What were your favorite spots this year? Breathe a word of any Geico caveman ad and you get executed.

A dispatch from the Clio awards [Slate]