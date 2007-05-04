AMD's New Mobile Chipset Gives You 25% More Battery Juice

We know what you're trying to do, AMD. You're trying to steal Intel's thunder by announcing your new M690 mobile chipset before Intel goes live with theirs. You're tempting us by telling us it'll deliver a 25% boost in battery life (that's over 5 hours) and that you'll be partnering with Nvidia (over your own child ATI) and Broadcom for integrated graphics and wireless. And y'know something, it works. But we're still gonna wait and see what Intel has to offer. Just 'cause you never know what else is out there.

