AMD's Barcelona Chips Make a Quick Appearance

Perhaps it's a mild case of jealousy, but the folks at AMD are trying to win back the spotlight from Intel by revealing their long-awaited Barcelona CPU.

They demoed a dual processor setup alongside a quad-processor rig for ultimate 4x4 power. The folks at [H] Enthusiast claim the octo-core set up was able to encode 1080p video to H.264 very close to real time. They also said the CPUs are good at keeping their cool (though they did have fans on each CPU). Now all we need is for AMD to hurry and get them out.

