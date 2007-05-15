AMD Breaks Out ATI Mobile Radeon HD 2000 Series Cards

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Last week might have been all about Intel, but today is AMD/ATI's morning. Aside from the new processors and desktop graphics cards, the company also ushered in its new mobile video cards ranging from the entry level Mobility Radeon HD 2300 to the top of the line Mobility Radeon 2600 XT. Unlike Nvidia's offerings, which all support DirectX 10, only ATI's mid and high level cards (the HD 2400, HD 2400 XT, HD 2600, and HD 2600 XT) will support DirectX 10. (The entry level HD 2300 will not). Otherwise, all of the cards will feature ATI's Avivo HD and PowerPlay 7.0, which provide better HD video processing and better battery management. The cards will be available in notebooks this month. Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Louis Ramirez

Product Page [Press Release]

