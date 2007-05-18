Alienware Hangar 18 HTPC Coming Soon?

The folks at Computer Shopper got some inside info on Alienware's new offerings, and from the looks of it, we're in for some treats. First up is the Hangar 18 HD HTPC. We've talked about it before, but the system is finally expected to launch this week. According to Shopper, Alienware will also give extra emphasis to system design starting in the next few months as they make the push from boutique seller to mainstream. As for those Santa Rosa-based notebooks, they'll be coming soon, although no solid dates were mentioned.

Alienware to Launch Hangar 18 This Week [Computer Shopper]