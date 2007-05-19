Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Alarm Clock Concept Wakes with Sound and Light Show

hybrid_clock.jpg

Most alarm clocks have only one way of waking you up—with an annoying buzz that goes on until you hit snooze. The Hybrid Alarm Clock concept has two. It can either go off like a traditional alarm clock or it can wake you up silently with a pulsating light (in case you don't wanna wake up your significant other). I can barely wake up with 3 alarm clocks, so something tells me the light show ain't gonna work. Nice design (kudos to its creator Francesco Costacurta), but my tired bones need something like Clocky to get me going. – Louis Ramirez

Hybrid Alarm Clock [Yanko Design]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

