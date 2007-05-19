Alarm Clock Concept Wakes with Sound and Light Show

Most alarm clocks have only one way of waking you up—with an annoying buzz that goes on until you hit snooze. The Hybrid Alarm Clock concept has two. It can either go off like a traditional alarm clock or it can wake you up silently with a pulsating light (in case you don't wanna wake up your significant other). I can barely wake up with 3 alarm clocks, so something tells me the light show ain't gonna work. Nice design (kudos to its creator Francesco Costacurta), but my tired bones need something like Clocky to get me going.

Hybrid Alarm Clock [Yanko Design]