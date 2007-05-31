Air Conditioner or TiVo, You Decide

YouTube user Brainfreiz is having one hell of a predicament that is going to force him to decide between having air conditioning or TiVo. Watch the video to see how he got to that point and help him decide. It is a hot bitch out there, but taking away a man's TiVo is like taking away his soul. Personally, I think there should be ways to work around the problem, but for dramatic purposes it is only appropriate that he has to choose one or the other.