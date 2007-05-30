Can't afford one of those fancy widescreen Handycams? Aiptek just announced its GO-HD, a budget ($299) HD camcorder capable of recording in 720p. The flash-only cam records to high-capacity SD cards, but cuts a few corners to hit the $299 price mark.For starters the LCD is a bit small at 2.4-inches and it's not widescreen. Likewise, the zoom isn't so powerful—it only offers 3x optical. Luckily the GO-HD will also double as a 5-megapixel camera. As long as you don't plan on filming your next indie premiere with this camcorder, it should be more than enough to dip your toes in HD video.
Aiptek Unleashes $299 720p Camcorder
