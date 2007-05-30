Aiptek Unleashes $299 720p Camcorder

Can't afford one of those fancy widescreen Handycams? Aiptek just announced its GO-HD, a budget ($299) HD camcorder capable of recording in 720p. The flash-only cam records to high-capacity SD cards, but cuts a few corners to hit the $299 price mark.For starters the LCD is a bit small at 2.4-inches and it's not widescreen. Likewise, the zoom isn't so powerful—it only offers 3x optical. Luckily the GO-HD will also double as a 5-megapixel camera. As long as you don't plan on filming your next indie premiere with this camcorder, it should be more than enough to dip your toes in HD video.

