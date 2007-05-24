Afterglow Luminous Chair is Made from Recycled Milk Jugs

The Afterglow chair, designed by Douglas Homer, is the perfect present for the entomologist in your life. Allow me to do a little bit of sexy scene-setting for you. It's a balmy summer evening and you and he/she have been making the bug with two backs for—ooh, almost seven minutes now (and that was doing it twice).

While you lounge in the afterglow, sated and unashamed, that special insect lover in your life is studying the Afterglow on the porch, checking the creepy-crawlies and roaches that climb with wild abandon over its HDPE surface. There's an armless two-seater as well as an ottoman if you really want to glow to town.

Afterglow HDPE chair [NOTCOT]