Afghanistan Rescue Robot Hauls Suitcases, Drags Ass

I encountered this Star Wars reject at the RoboBusiness 2007 conference in Boston this week. Not only can this crane-happy robot diffuse bombs, hold a fire hose, and give injections, it will also drag your ass six ways from Sunday across the craggy desert—usually to safety, though in my case it was at high velocity towards a pretty sturdy wall. The war bot ranges in price from $80,000 to $300,000. The MSRP of a new set of cheeks is currently unknown. – Jack Ventura

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

