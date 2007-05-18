Afghanistan Rescue Robot Hauls Suitcases, Drags Ass

I encountered this Star Wars reject at the RoboBusiness 2007 conference in Boston this week. Not only can this crane-happy robot diffuse bombs, hold a fire hose, and give injections, it will also drag your ass six ways from Sunday across the craggy desert—usually to safety, though in my case it was at high velocity towards a pretty sturdy wall. The war bot ranges in price from $80,000 to $300,000. The MSRP of a new set of cheeks is currently unknown.

