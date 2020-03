Usually, when you're making an ad for a new product you have on the market, you make a bullet-pointed list of ways that it improves on the previous generation. In this case, all Microsoft could come up with was HDMI, a 120GB drive, and that it's black. They even said pointed out that it was black twice, since they really don't have many other features to tout.

Watch first Xbox 360 Elite commercial [DigitapSpy via Kotaku]