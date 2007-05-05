Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Funny Tivo Ads Feature Antenna as Phallus

The new "TiVo Gets Me" ads, part of their $15 million dollar campaign, are good. They'd be smug and impotent as any squeeky clean gadget ad, if it weren't for the slip of college humor into each of these two clips.

First, Mr. Baseball, a TiVo fan as visually distinguished by his antenna, compares his TiVo with his cute but naggy girlfriend. She doesn't understand his love for the Great American Pastime, but TiVo does. In fact, there's only one other thing she can do that'll make Mr. Baseball's antenna stand up with more excitement than TiVo or baseball.

Then, the BBQ where the TiVo gents compare antenna size while roasting wieners.

â€“ Brian Lam

My Tivo Gets Me [Zatz not Funny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles