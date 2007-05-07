Aduki Ni Bean Lamps

The Aduki Ni (is Ni plural?) is a lamp shaped like a bean. Other than its similarity to certain components of chili, why are we so excited?

1. The bean is metallic. (metallic is cool.)

2. The bean is weatherproof. (perfect for cocktail parties we never throw but always intend to)

3. The bean changes colors. (yes, it's 2000 freakin' 7 and we still like things to change colors)

Glowing for 6-8 hours at a time, the rechargeable Aduki Ni is the perfect home accessory for the raver searching for the simpler life. $60

Hit the jump for a video.

Product Page [via tfts]