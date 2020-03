Budget GPS units are popping up everywhere, and the latest one to enter the arena is Acer's V200. It's packing a 3.5-inch screen and 64MB of onboard memory (along with a memory card slot for expansion). There's no official word on when/if they'll come to the States (we'll update when we find out), but they're selling in France for about $200, which is a great price if you're buying your first GPS.

The New Acer V200 [Navigadget]