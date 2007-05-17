ABC.com to Deliver HD Programming Online This Summer

ABC's online content is about to get better. Starting this July the network will launch a broadband HD channel on ABC.com that'll stream shows like Lost and Grey's Anatomy in 720p. The plan is to start small and bulk up the network's offerings come the fall season. No word on what bit-rate ABC will be using to compress the shows, but the last time we checked in with ABC, we were pretty impressed with what they had. Here's hoping for a repeat.

