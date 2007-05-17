Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

A World Where Referees Talk to Things Without Ears

PM0P4467.JPG Dum-da-duuuuuuum! I wish I had some fabulously portentious-sounding music to play you, complete with booming Timpani, to announce some mano a mano between a bunch of Robotos and their crazy machines. This is a recent Robot Fight which took place in Osaka between a bunch of machines from the Two-Footed category. They're quite a bunch of Wacky Racers, IMHO.

There were 92 entries for the two categories (Super Regulation Class and Over Regulation Class) and we've got our hands on clips from both the finals. Super Digger took on Guardian - and won - in the SRC, and Dr GIY vs Ivre (which means "drunk" in French, useless fact fans) got up close and personal in the ORC. Check out the crazy referee who looks like he is talking to the 'Bots as they grapple away like a pair of rutting Meccano sets.

Tons of clips, after the boink.

Someone needs to grease these last two up with baby oil and throw them in a paddling pool. – Ad Dugdale

Battle two foot walking robot competition meeting [PC Watch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles