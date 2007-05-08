8AM Desk Lamp, Held Up As If By Magic

This desk lamp, called 8AM by its designers, clamps onto your desk, and it looks like its bulb is magically held up by a wire. There's a regular braided electric wire leading to the clamp on the desk, but then coming out the other side is an electric wire that looks the same but that's reinforced just enough to hold up the light bulb at the other end.

To control it, you just touch the aluminum clamp and the light fades up or down. It's a design concept so far, but we hope by the time it ships the designers will add some sort of shade instead of having just a bare light bulb up top.

