8AM Desk Lamp, Held Up As If By Magic

This desk lamp, called 8AM by its designers, clamps onto your desk, and it looks like its bulb is magically held up by a wire. There's a regular braided electric wire leading to the clamp on the desk, but then coming out the other side is an electric wire that looks the same but that's reinforced just enough to hold up the light bulb at the other end.

To control it, you just touch the aluminum clamp and the light fades up or down. It's a design concept so far, but we hope by the time it ships the designers will add some sort of shade instead of having just a bare light bulb up top. â€“ Charlie White

A fresh approach to bringing light to our lives [idealist]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

