When it comes to iPod speaker docks, it's hard to be different, but Altec Lansing's iMV712 dock gets a leg up on its competition by embedding an 8.5-inch widescreen display in what otherwise would have been just another speaker dock. The dock also includes RCA inputs and an S-Video output. If you've go enough videos on your iPod and could use a boombox in your bedroom, this $349 system should make a nice companion (though to be honest, we wouldn't mind a price drop ).
8.5-inch Screen on Altec Lansing iPod Dock
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.