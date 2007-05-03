8.5-inch Screen on Altec Lansing iPod Dock

When it comes to iPod speaker docks, it's hard to be different, but Altec Lansing's iMV712 dock gets a leg up on its competition by embedding an 8.5-inch widescreen display in what otherwise would have been just another speaker dock. The dock also includes RCA inputs and an S-Video output. If you've go enough videos on your iPod and could use a boombox in your bedroom, this $349 system should make a nice companion (though to be honest, we wouldn't mind a price drop ).

Press Release