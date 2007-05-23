80GB PlayStation 3 May Come To US, According to AP

We told you on Monday that an 80GB PS3 was slated for launch in South Korea on June 16. What the good old reliable Associated Press has learned from Sony is that the company is considering the model for the US as well. Actually, here's what the AP heard:

"Increasing capacity for models is one of the options," said Satoshi Fukuoka, spokesman for Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. "We make such decisions depending on the needs of the market, and every country is different."

So it's not carved in stone. I for one think a 20GB bump up is just too small, given the low cost of hard drives. Why not double it to a clean 120GB? And while we're at it, how about online HD movie downloads? Oh, right, Blu-ray.

