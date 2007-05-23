Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

80GB PlayStation 3 May Come To US, According to AP

We told you on Monday that an 80GB PS3 was slated for launch in South Korea on June 16. What the good old reliable Associated Press has learned from Sony is that the company is considering the model for the US as well. Actually, here's what the AP heard:

"Increasing capacity for models is one of the options," said Satoshi Fukuoka, spokesman for Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. "We make such decisions depending on the needs of the market, and every country is different."

So it's not carved in stone. I for one think a 20GB bump up is just too small, given the low cost of hard drives. Why not double it to a clean 120GB? And while we're at it, how about online HD movie downloads? Oh, right, Blu-ray. – Wilson Rothman

Sony may sell 80-gig Playstation 3 in US [AP via Denver Post]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles