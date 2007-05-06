Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

6 Things You Missed at WinHEC 2007

WinHec2007%20MS.jpg

The Windows Hardware Engineering Conference (WinHEC) is in full force over in Los Angeles with one day left before the show closes up shop. The convention is basically an opportunity for MS and its developers to showcase their goods with product concepts, product launches and everything in between. Here's what's been noteworthy.

*MS wants to give your office phone a serious makeover with new IP phones that let you check email messages and sport color, touch screen displays.

â€¢Designers went a little crazy at the Next-Gen PC Design Competition where the boring PC box was traded over for funky, new designs.

â€¢Wanna have a multi-monitor set up? DisplayLink is working on technologies that'll let you hook up multiple monitors to your PC/laptop via USB or (event better) wirelessly.

â€¢D-Link introduced the Xtreme N Duo MediaBridge (DAP-1555) which lets you add 5GHz Draft 802.11n capabilities to your existing router by hooking up the DAP-1555 to one of your router's Ethernet ports. Why is 5GHz better than 2.4GHz? 5GHz means being able to stream hiccup-free HD video throughout your house. It'll be out in Q3.

â€¢In addition to the HP MediaSmart Server we showed you last month, LaCie and Gateway will also come out with Windows Home Server-powered devices geared to help multiple-PC households centralize all their media.

â€¢MS plans to expand Windows Rally technology (essentially this means wireless devices will connect with each other without any hassle). â€“ Louis Ramirez

WinHEC2007

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles