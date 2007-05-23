$5,700 Formula One Seiko Sportura Ultimate Kinetic Chrono

F1 racers are lucky sons o' guns. They make more than baseball players, get first pick of the hottest Euro models, drive really really fast without fear of highway patrol , and get cool special edition crap. Seiko just unveiled this year's Honda special edition Sportura Ultimate Kinetic Chrono, and announced that in addition to the drivers and crew, you can get your hands on one if you've got $US5,700 and, presumably, some good Seiko connections. Only 750 will be made, and every one will ship in the packaging you can see in the gallery, complete with an actual gear from a Honda F1 car. Hopefully, it's not a part that one of the drivers will need.