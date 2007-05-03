3D Printers Drop in Price, Almost Ready to Invade

3D printers have been around for awhile, but in the next two years their prices will drop so fast that you may one day find yourself with one sitting in your home. That's what the folks at Desktop Factory hope, they're planning on selling the first consumer 3D printer later this year for $4,995.

The printer will be like an easy-bake oven, using a halogen light bulb to melt nylon powder and "print" 3D objects instead of ink on paper. Kids would be able to print out toys they see online, designers will be able to print sculptures, and so forth. Personally I think this is cool, sure $5k is outta my budget, but if prices dip further south (and they're bound to) I wouldn't mind having one at home.

