3 More Mac Ads Pimping Geniuses, Dissing Vista

For those watching Heroes last night (like me), you may have seen a new Mac versus PC ad. In addition to that one, there are a couple others bringing the grand total of Mac versus PC ads to 24. Yes, there are twenty-freaking-four of these ads already and honestly they are getting a little dull. The three this week feature more slamming of Vista for so-so reasons and pimping of the Mac geniuses. Mac is usually all about innovative ideas, but there are only so many ways that you can promote OS X as being easier, safer and more intuitive than Windows. Jump for the other ads.

[Via Techeblog]