Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

3 More Mac Ads Pimping Geniuses, Dissing Vista

For those watching Heroes last night (like me), you may have seen a new Mac versus PC ad. In addition to that one, there are a couple others bringing the grand total of Mac versus PC ads to 24. Yes, there are twenty-freaking-four of these ads already and honestly they are getting a little dull. The three this week feature more slamming of Vista for so-so reasons and pimping of the Mac geniuses. Mac is usually all about innovative ideas, but there are only so many ways that you can promote OS X as being easier, safer and more intuitive than Windows. Jump for the other ads.

[Via Techeblog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles