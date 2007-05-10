$200 Electronic Cigarette Helps Kick the Habit

China's Golden Dragon Group has introduced the first ever electronic cigarette. This "electronic cigarette" is really just a battery-powered nicotine inhaler that looks like a cancer stick. The device even emits vapors to give you that smoker look. The e-cigarette is already available in China, Israel, Turkey and some European countries and by the proven financial success the device should be coming Stateside to compete with the heavy hitters like Pfizer and Novartis in the nicotine-replacement market. This first gadget to assist in quitting, but it may be the best.

Chinese "e-cigarette" helps you stub out the habit [Via The Raw Feed]