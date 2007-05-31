103-inch Panasonic Plasma Smashed At Trade Show

A forklift accident, rather than a publicity stunt by Sharp or some other big-n-flat competitor, was the cause of death for Panasonic's 103-inch plasma pride and joy. The rumor floated a few weeks ago, but the Gizmodo team in Australia was able to confirm the CeBit Sydney mishap. Not, it wasn't the first plasma to meet its maker, and yes, Panasonic was insured for the 771-pound, $63,000 TV, but let's just say our bet is that some forklift operator is scanning the classifieds right now.

Panasonic 103-inch plasma smashed at CeBIT Sydney [Gizmodo Australia] Thanks SÃ©amus!