Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

103-inch Panasonic Plasma Smashed At Trade Show

jackshining-broken.jpg A forklift accident, rather than a publicity stunt by Sharp or some other big-n-flat competitor, was the cause of death for Panasonic's 103-inch plasma pride and joy. The rumor floated a few weeks ago, but the Gizmodo team in Australia was able to confirm the CeBit Sydney mishap. Not, it wasn't the first plasma to meet its maker, and yes, Panasonic was insured for the 771-pound, $63,000 TV, but let's just say our bet is that some forklift operator is scanning the classifieds right now. – Wilson Rothman

Panasonic 103-inch plasma smashed at CeBIT Sydney [Gizmodo Australia] Thanks SÃ©amus!

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles