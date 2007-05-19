Dealzmodo USA: $100 off Platinum (Not Elite) Xbox 360

With the Xbox 360 Elite making a lot of hubbub lately, Geeks.com decided to clear out their older, platinum Xbox 360s by offering them for $100 off. You get all of the regular goods including the 20GB hard drive, wireless controller, headset and component/Ethernet/power cables. Just enter the coupon GEEKBOX2 in the red secret savings code box at checkout for the savings. The deal is valid through May 31 or while supplies last. The Xbox 360 Elite is obsolete, just ask Jason.

