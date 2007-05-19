Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dealzmodo USA: $100 off Platinum (Not Elite) Xbox 360

xboxdeal.png

With the Xbox 360 Elite making a lot of hubbub lately, Geeks.com decided to clear out their older, platinum Xbox 360s by offering them for $100 off. You get all of the regular goods including the 20GB hard drive, wireless controller, headset and component/Ethernet/power cables. Just enter the coupon GEEKBOX2 in the red secret savings code box at checkout for the savings. The deal is valid through May 31 or while supplies last. The Xbox 360 Elite is obsolete, just ask Jason. –Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via Dealhack]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles