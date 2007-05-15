007 Cellphone For the Secret Asian Man

Oh yeah, we could totally see James Bond using this gigantic monstrosity of a cellphone. In our opinion, Roger Moore could have used this VIP 007 cellphone from China back in the '70s, where it would seem completely futuristic and blend right in with the other tacky stuff they shoved into his films (call us Connery fans).

Featuring a gigantic antenna, a 2-megapixel camera, Bond's "signature," stars, and what looks like a horrific dog/sheep spawn on the back, this phone is a prerequisite for any spy worth his weight in yuan.

