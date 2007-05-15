Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

007 Cellphone For the Secret Asian Man

chinesebond.jpgOh yeah, we could totally see James Bond using this gigantic monstrosity of a cellphone. In our opinion, Roger Moore could have used this VIP 007 cellphone from China back in the '70s, where it would seem completely futuristic and blend right in with the other tacky stuff they shoved into his films (call us Connery fans).

Featuring a gigantic antenna, a 2-megapixel camera, Bond's "signature," stars, and what looks like a horrific dog/sheep spawn on the back, this phone is a prerequisite for any spy worth his weight in yuan. â€“ Jason Chen

007 Phone [Phonedaily via Akihabara News via uber phones]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles