Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Yamaha's New Receiver: 1080p Upconversion, HDMI Switching for $999.95

YAMAHARX-V861.jpg

We all hate those "under $1,000" price declarations, especially when, with shipping and sales tax, you're well over $1,000. But Yamaha's RX-V861 receiver, due in May, is brings long awaited good news for those who have multiple game consoles, an HD cable box and a legacy DVD/VHS combo, all hanging out in a spaghetti-fest of not-necessarily-Monster cables.

It comes down to this: I want to plug all of my stuff into one receiver, then connect that receiver to my TV with one cable. Who cares if my Wii is outputting at 480p through component cables, or that the VHS is going through S-Video? Whatever goes in, high-def or not, must come out the HDMI pipe. That's the key offering of the RX-V861, which was officially announced today, but got a little play early this month.

Follow the jump for more features.

The 735-watt receiver has features that are found on other Yamaha receivers, such as the YPAO microphone-aided room-setup tool (which I tend to use because I hate manual setup). It also has an optional iPod docking station, optional XM satellite radioâ€”but not Siriusâ€”and HDMI 1.2a, which allows it to receive multichannel linear PCM audio, and also DVD-Audio and SACD.

The only big beef I have with Yamaha is that the receiver interface has never been terrifically coherent. Here's hoping, now that they're getting the right specs at better price points, we start seeing some R&D in the UI arena. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Product Page [Yamaha]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles