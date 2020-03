Hori's relatively giant 12-inch, 720p LCD docks with your XBox, bringing it half way towards being tote worthy. I especially appreciate the fact that the screen is essentially the same width and length as the console's side.

The Japan-only screen launches in July, and takes component outputs. It costs around $300, nearly as much as an XBox 360, but other screens tend to range in the 7-inch range, coming in low def res, so let's hope this one comes stateside. One more shot, post jump.

