Xbox 360 Elite Sliced and Gutted for the First Time

It's barely had any time to sit on store shelves and yet Microsoft's new Xbox 360 Elite has already been sliced open for the world to see. Unfortunately, the delicate surgeons who gutted the system couldn't confirm if the new 360 is packing an updated 65nm core or not. A 65nm core would mean the machine would run cooler and consume less power than the current 90nm core. Otherwise take a peek at the system's new hard drive, DVD drive, and sexy HDMI slot.

