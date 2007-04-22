World's Shortest Phone: Oddly Reminds Me of a Tootsie Roll

While having this in your pocket will probably make you the victim of some "Are you just happy to see me?" jokes, this roll-up phone seems like a neat ideaâ€”we're all for smaller, rather than larger, gadgets (unless it's a screen of some sort). The keypad "roll" might get a little annoying when you're trying to quickly dial a number, but the flexible screen and tight design make me want to look past that. It's better than a touchscreen with no tactile feedback at all, anyway. Was that an iPhone knock? Oh snap!

The shortest roll-phone [Concept page via SlashPhone]