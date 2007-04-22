World's Shortest Phone: Oddly Reminds Me of a Tootsie Roll

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

While having this in your pocket will probably make you the victim of some "Are you just happy to see me?" jokes, this roll-up phone seems like a neat ideaâ€”we're all for smaller, rather than larger, gadgets (unless it's a screen of some sort). The keypad "roll" might get a little annoying when you're trying to quickly dial a number, but the flexible screen and tight design make me want to look past that. It's better than a touchscreen with no tactile feedback at all, anyway. Was that an iPhone knock? Oh snap! â€“ Matt Buchanan

The shortest roll-phone [Concept page via SlashPhone]

