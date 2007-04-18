Wireless Helmet Monitors Head Damage to Football Players

A handful of college have come together and will be working with Simbex and their Head Impact Telemetry system. The HIT is a helmet-system that can be commercially purchased and will monitor head acceleration (impact), rotational acceleration, duration, location, time and more for monitoring the noggin of a football player. It will then shoot the information wirelessly to a computer that can analyze the data and monitor the players. It will even warn when an impact could be injurious. The overall goal of the HIT system is to discover the causes of mild brain injuries that are often suffered in contact sports such a football, but keeping check on the student-athletes in college football programs is definitely another perk.

