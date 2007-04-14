Will It Return? Blended Camcorder, Completely Destroyed, Taken to Best Buy for Refund

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

What happens if you take a camcorder and completely destroy it in a blender, then try to return its blended-up remains to Best Buy? Well, there is a 14-day return policy, isn't there? In a spinoff of its "Will It Blend?" series that promotes Blendtec blenders, one of the show's brave souls attempted just that. Would Best Buy, just about to be stung by its notorious peeping geek incident, relent?

"I tripped, and it fell into a blender."
"Did you get the, uh, accidental plan on it?"
"No."

Beautifully edited! â€“Charlie White

Will It Return? [Blendtec](Thanks, Dan!)

