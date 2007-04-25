Wild-Looking Floor Clock Does the Bouncy Bouncy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

floor_spring_front2.jpgThis 62-inch-high clock uses a pendulum on a spring to power itself, bouncing up and down and keeping time, just like you used to do when you were dancing The Pogo back in the '80s, or perhaps making your own kind of postmodern music in the backseat.

The minimalist clock has an aluminum face, its stalk is made out of wood, and it sits on a 12-inch square base. If this $198 floor model is a bit much for your taste, click on the gallery below to see the $68 spring-powered wall clock that works in the same way.

What better way to celebrate and commemorate the true coming of spring? â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Chiasso]

