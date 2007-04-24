Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wi-Fi May Cause Death, Or Worse

handsfree.jpgThe chairman of the British Health Protection Agency is worried about all that Wi-Fi coverage everywhere. Sir William Stewart is calling for a formal investigation as to whether all that wireless radiation from Starbucks, your house and free municipal access is giving you health problems. Good thing you're not this British Woman, who's totally allergic to any kind of electromagnetic fields strong enough to communicate with.

We've been with TV, radio, cellular, and now Wi-Fi coverage wherever we go for the last century, so it's hard to say that we can actually give up our wireless networks if a problem really is found. But there's not a gigantic difference between Wi-Fi and cellphones (besides the range), so we probably won't have to go completely wired yet. But if that British woman is any indication, we could all have some kind of response to Wi-Fi, just on a smaller scale than hers. Maybe this thing really is worth looking into. â€“ Jason Chen

Danger on the airwaves: Is the Wi-Fi revolution a health time bomb? [Independent]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles