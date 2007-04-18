Wi-Fi Fish Tank Lets You Care for Your Goldfish From Afar

Thanks to the magic of technology, soon you won't have to rope one of your friends into feeding your fish when you go on vacation. Mohamad Abou El-Nasr, an assistant professor at the Arab Academy for Science and Technology in Egypt, has developed the Wi-Aquarium, a Wi-Fi–equipped fish tank that allows you to feed your fish, control the lights, filter, and temperature, and even see your fish over the internet using a webcam. It'll even send you an email daily on the status of your precious aquatic friends. Now you'll never have to come home to a floater again — at least not one you weren't ready for because you saw it a few days ago via the webcam feed.

Broadband Wireless Exchange [via The Raw Feed]