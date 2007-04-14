Wi-Fi Equipped iPods Coming This Year?

Rumor has it that Apple is planning to release a Wi-Fiâ€“enabled iPod by the end of the year. Component manufacturers in the far east claim that Apple has orders in for Wi-Fi modules for the music player, which would set up the iPod to compete directly with the Zune in the not-exactly-crowded Wi-Fi-enabled DAP market.

An iPhone-esque, widescreen iPod with Wi-Fi? Sounds good to me, as long as Apple learns from Microsoft's mistakes when it comes to implementing Wi-Fi on a music player.

DigiTimes [via Apple Insider]