Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

WidgetWare: My Fav Phone Apps at the Moment

callwave.jpg

Yes, the joy of weekend shift. That's 3 times in 6 weeks, you know. Anyhow, I've got a wedding to dash off to in a bit (not mine) but I've been using some cool stuff on my phone that you should try. Especially if you're at a wedding and are going to be fiddling with a gadget while everyone is doing the electric slide. Hypothetically.

Jott: Setup a free account, dial a number, leave yourself a voice message, and you get a transcribed note in your inbox for later reference. Easiest way to leave notes if you have an aversion to pencil and paper like I do.

ShoZu:Shozu plugs into media sites like Flickr and Youtube, so you can upload your stuff with a click or two. Works on plenty of phones, and plenty of media sites. I'd like more blogware interfaces, to be honest, but you can't complain about free ware.

and...

Callwave: Callwave is that visual voicemail system Chen wrote about awhile back. Free, except your new voicemail system basically will spam your callers with a message. Worth it, though. I have my caller list and vmails in both my Dashboard widget and inbox. Soon, they'll have a text version that'll SMS your phone with an electronic transcription of your voicemail.

Slingbox: I've been playing with Slingbox's Windows Mobile client, too. Good stuff. But you all know that already.

When you look at all these great apps available on Java, Symbian and even (barf) Windows Mobile, its sad to think that certain glossy phones coming out in June won't have an open OS. What other apps have you been using on your phone? â€“ Brian Lam

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles