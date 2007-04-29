Griffin Amplifi, Journi iPod Docks Shipping

Despite announcing these pretty neat looking iPod docks back in January, Griffin's only getting around to shipping them now. If you recall, the Amplifi is a standard-looking iPod dock with a PowerMate stuck on the front for volume control. Like a wheel in the sky, perhaps.

The Journi, on the other hand, is a world's apart, since it's a battery powered dock that lasts 8-10 hours on a single charge and gives you music when you take the midnight train going anywhere.

Both are available now and go for $149 (Amplifi) and $129 (Journi). Please do not discontinue your beliefs.





