Sony CyberShot DSC-S800 Goes Through Lens Puberty

Sony just raised the bar with its 8.1-megapixel compact point and shoot CyberShot DSC-S800 camera, offering a 6x optical zoom that retracts into the camera body just like those 3x optical zooms do. To do that, Sony has abandoned Carl Zeiss optics for a lens of its own making, accompanying that with anti-blur tech will help you hold that sucker still even when you have the lens zoomed all the way in.

Take the jump to see the nice ass-end of this supersnapper, and there's where we'll break some bad news to you.

Now the bad news: Sony inexplicably decided to release this in Europe first, and didn't say when it'll make its way Stateside or at what price.

Come on, Sony! Why not just blast this out everywhere? Maybe that sweet new lens is in short supply. Of course, 6x is much better than 3x, so we want it! But then, maybe it's not as sharp as the one by Carl Zeiss. We shall see. â€“ Charlie White

