Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

What's in store for .au?

We're getting a lot of questions about what an Aussie version of Gizmodo can do for you. While it's early days and like any blog we're slowly finding our feet, here's a few things that will be hitting Gizmodo Australia real soon:

  • Dealzmodo Australia: yes, flagging deals that will actually matter to you. If you spot any, feel free to share through the local tips address.
  • Local competitions: Seen cool stuff on offer at Giz USA but haven't been able to take out the prizes? We will have stuff to give away very soon, and it is just for you Australians. Yes, we are hoping to buy your love...
  • When is it coming out here? The classic question, and we'll aim to get the local knowledge on releases and pricing.
  • More stuff!:Gizmodo USA + Gizmodo Australia = more stuff! Yes, we're a bit thin on original content while we get rolling, but we'll be upping the posts and blogger count as we ramp things up. Local tips help big time, so send 'em if you got 'em.
  • Easier commenting: We want you to get involved, so we've got a much easier comment process live right now. Submit, and it'll appear soon after. Too easy.

Feel free to share any thoughts, by email or comment. Notes attached to house bricks will be thrown out without being read, so you're on notice.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles