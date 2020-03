Although we suck really hard at guitar (but we're fairly decent at Guitar Hero), we can still appreciate this custom made Villainizer steampunk guitar. It's a one-off guitar custom made out of a Rhodes Jackson V, with gauges, gears, pipes, welds, and a bunch of fake rust.

You probably can't get your hands on this one, but if you pay the maker a couple thousands bucks he may create one just for you.

The Villainizer [CarbonChamber via BoingBoing]