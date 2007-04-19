Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wall Mirror Doubles as TV and All-in-One PC

lcd-wall-mirror_12.jpg

Mirror TVs are nothing new, but this is the first I've seen that does triple duty, playing the role of mirror, TV and PC all in one. DND Casa calls their concept mirror the ARCO, and from the looks of it, it'd make for a pretty sweet Media Center, letting lazy couch potatoes watch TV and check email in one quick swoop. Unfortunately, there's no word on what kind of components we can expect to see inside such a beast, but I wouldn't mind hanging one in my living room (right next to my mirrored radiator, of course). â€“ Louis Ramirez

DND Casa Wall Mirror Concept with Built-in TV, PC, and LCD [Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles