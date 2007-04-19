Wall Mirror Doubles as TV and All-in-One PC

Mirror TVs are nothing new, but this is the first I've seen that does triple duty, playing the role of mirror, TV and PC all in one. DND Casa calls their concept mirror the ARCO, and from the looks of it, it'd make for a pretty sweet Media Center, letting lazy couch potatoes watch TV and check email in one quick swoop. Unfortunately, there's no word on what kind of components we can expect to see inside such a beast, but I wouldn't mind hanging one in my living room (right next to my mirrored radiator, of course).

DND Casa Wall Mirror Concept with Built-in TV, PC, and LCD [Born Rich]