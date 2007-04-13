Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

VIZCap, A Reinvention Of The Bottle Cap For Hypochondriacs

viz_bottle.jpgWhat will those packaging geniuses think of next? The VIZCap is their latest flight of fancy, a bottle cap that stores vitamins and fizzies away from that liquid, high and dry so they won't lose any of their potency.

When you're ready to quaff that revitalising energy drink in all its vitamin supplement/herbal glory, push down on the cap and those dry ingredients are released into the liquid below, effervescing and/or dissolving their little hearts out. It'll be enough commotion to really make it seem like something big and curative is happening.

The VIZCap's creators, a cryptically named group calling itself AFGL, say they're "taking on the behemoth beverage industry", apparently hoping to sell their bottle caps to those evil megacorporations by calling them names. Good luck, guys.

Product Page [AFGL]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles