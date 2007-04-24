Video: HTC Advantage Unboxed

It was once called the Athena (and, briefly, the Ameo). Now it is the Advantage, and it has arrived in Europe. And lest you think this is just one of those never-gonna-get-here tease videos, HTC now says it will launch the Advantage in the US this summer. It's quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE plus HSDPA/UMTS 850/1900/2100, but my guess is that T-Mobile will introduce it, high-speed network or not. And in case you didn't know, it's got GPS built in, too. In Europe that means TomTom software; in the US, it's anyone's guess.

(No idea if/when this will hit Australia. So it is a tease for us. -ed)

HTC Advantage (X7500) unboxed [Tracy and Matt's Blog]